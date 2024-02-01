Associating Nigerians With Cyber Crime Misleading — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, posited that linking Nigerians with cybercrimes with no statistical evidence amounts to a misrepresentation of the country.

Represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu spoke in Abuja at an event organised by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to him, citizens have been linked with cyber crimes without any statistics to back it up.

“Over the decades, Nigerians have been victims of mislabelling.

“Such gross misrepresentation fails to reflect the true essence of our diverse and resilient nation. The association of internet crimes with the entire Nigerian populace lacks statistical evidence and does not align with the sociology of everyday Nigerians.

“Our nation comprises hardworking, honest citizens who contribute significantly to various fields globally, from Artificial Intelligence to medicine.

“While we reject blanket stereotyping that undermines the majority upholding principles of integrity and diligence, we must face the fact that we function in an interconnected world where cybercrimes have evolved into a global phenomenon.

“This poses a threat not only to our nation but to the entire world,” he said.

His administration, he said, would support the anti-graft agency to combat digital crimes.

“We must recognize that the commission’s lawful efforts to bring fraudsters to book are imperative for the overall well-being of our society.

“The government is aware that our ambitious goal of eradicating internet offences and corruption demands an atmosphere steeped in trust and integrity.

“We must foster open communication channels and ensure that law enforcement actions align with justice and accountability,” Tinubu added.