AY Comedian Shares How He Went From Scandal-Free To Being ‘Hated’

Nigerian stand-up comedian Ayo Richard Makun, better known by his stage name AY, has talked about how he went from being scandal-free to chasing controversy.

The 52-year-old actor shared his story with actress Iyabo Ojo in a recent interview for the Gold Room podcast.

In a brief video shared on Instagram on Friday, February 16, AY stated, : “The more you look at me, the more you want to think it might be some sort of fluke and the more I get hated as well.”

Iyabo Ojo said, “I don’t think it’s the hate, I think people love you. You know the way it is with Nigerians they just have the way they expect their idols to be.”

AY then said in part: “I’ve been that kind of person since until somebody now interviewed me one day and said ‘Hello AY you are one of the few celebrities without scandal’ as soon as I heard the word, I just woke up one day, from without scandal to scandal.”