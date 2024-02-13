AY Condemns Tunde Ednut, Other Nigerians For Dragging Alex Iwobi

AY, popular Nigerian comedian, has turned to social media to criticise celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut and other Nigerians for insulting Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi.

Alex Iwobi has become a topic of discussion on the internet since a lot of football fans have denigrated him after the Super Eagles’ loss to Ivory Coast in the AFCON Final.

The host nation, Ivory Coast, defeated the Nigerian national team 2:1 in the AFCON final on February 11, 2024.

Alex Iwobi, the midfielder for the Super Eagles, was heavily criticised online by many who felt that his lacklustre performance in the AFCON final match was the reason behind the team’s defeat.

Blogger Tunde Ednut asked his followers, “What do you guys think about Iwobi?” alongside a photo of him.

The post generated over 31, 000 comments with many of them dragging Iwobi and 102k likes.

Tunde Ednut also shared a video of a guy narrating the page of Iwobi claiming that the player always flex among others.

In a subsequent post on Instagram, Tunde Ednut revealed that Iwobi deleted his images and videos after being dragged and wrote,

“As una don cuuuurse am for all him pictures, Iwobi has deleted all his pictures and videos leaving just one image on his page. It’s not fair what you guys are doing.”

In response to Tunde Ednut’s post, comedian AY slammed the blogger and other Nigerians for labelling Iwobi as failures, claiming that the player worked hard to return to Nigeria and play for the Super Eagles.

AY commented,

“It doesn’t make sense at all. He came back home with the fullest intentions to serve his father land. Some you here have failed in your various responsibilities in life. Begging money online or expecting others to take care of you is failure .. your inability not to take care of yourselves at Iwobi’s age is failure. Coming on line and trolling him is also a result of your failure. If una get work una no go get all the time . Fail fail.”

SEE POST: