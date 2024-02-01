“Back After Three Years” – Reactions As Erica Nlewedim Resumes Pole Dancing, Shares Rehearsal Video

Erica Nlewedim, a contestant on Big Brother Naija “Lockdown,” has stirred things up online with her pole dancing.

After a three-year hiatus, the reality star announced her return to pole dancing on the microblogging site, Twitter (X).

Erica shared snippets of her rehearsal video and talked about how excited she was to be a master at what she does.

She informed her followers about the value of pole dancing, saying it strengthens the upper body and core.

She wrote,

“Back after a three-year break.

Today’s class, can’t wait to be excellent at it! It really helps your core and your upper body strength”.

Taking to the comment section, many made mockery of her.

See some comments…

Briand Tanita wrote, “I love Erica but I don’t think this video is necessary

Saent wrote, “Her body stuff pass that pole

Shakes Patra wrote, “Maybe Kid might be pleased cause this isn’t it!

Sel16breezy wrote, “Kinda hard to watch this ngl”.

Osas Hilda wrote, “So embarrassing to watch

Alhaji Deen wrote, “Looks like she took a break from pole dancing to go into acting

Evital Repus wrote, “After eating 10 wraps of fufu looking like a bag of garri. You think pole dancing is beans? My friend go and sit down!!

Akebaje O wrote, “Lol again you have zero sex appeal baby. Just allow this thing rest

SEE VIDEO: