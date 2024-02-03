Bandits Abduct 30 Women Escorting Bride To Husband’s House In Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits, have kidnapped a total of 30 women accompanying a just wedded bride to her new home, in Katsina State.

The North West region terrorists ambushed the women along Gamji Road in Dandume Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

The bride, on her way to her husband’s residence in Ungwan Murjiya in Dandume LGA between 8:30-9pm on Thursday when the bandits whisked their truck away.

A source privy to the incident disclosed that the truck conductor was shot, and he is currently receiving medical treatment at Damari Hospital.

Alhaji Basiru Musa, Chairman of Dandume Local Government Council, confirmed the report.

He clarified that although the women were from Dandume, the criminals intercepted them on their way from Sabuwa Local Government Area at about 9pm.

Musa also promised to verify claims that some of the women escaped from their captors.

He added that around the same time, gunmen believed to be from Siddi forest in Kaduna State entered Tashar Nadaya village, near the Gazari district border of Sabuwa LGA, killing a motorcycle rider and stealing his motorbike.

They also opened fire on four other people and stole their motorcycles.

Sabuwa and Dandume are among the local government areas have been under relentlessly terror in the hands of bandits in Katsina State.