Bandits Place N290m Ransom On Abducted Abuja Residents; Demand Food Items, Medical Supplies

Having abducted seven residents of Kuduru, a neighbouring community in Bwari Area Council, Abuja, the kidnappers have allegedly demanded N290 million as ransom to release the victims.

The hostages, including a pregnant woman and three children, who were abducted at Kuduru Extension by the bandits, have spent over one month in their den.

An anonymous leader of the community, as stated by Daily Trust, said the bandits have threatened to kill two out of the victims if the ransom was not paid on time.

The leader revealed that the abductors also demanded food items, drugs, bed sheets and cardigans.

“They have reached out to us to bring N290 million to secure their release or that they will kill two of them. We have a pregnant woman and three children among them.

“They asked us to bring bags of rice, packs of noodles, cough syrups, antibiotics, bedsheets and cardigans. They insist that the N290 million ransom must be completed for them to let our people go,” he said.

The community leader pleaded with Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of police (IGP) and Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, to come to the rescue of the hostages.

“We know that they are trying their best but we plead with them to rescue our families. We understand that these people are already falling sick in captivity because of the harsh weather and the treatment there,” he pleaded.

Meanwhile the United States (US) Department of Defense has confirmed a significant arms sale to Nigeria, involving 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters, to bolster the West African nation’s military capabilities.

This is as the nation has been grappling with complex security challenges for years, including the Boko Haram insurgency, kidnappings, banditry and terrorism.

The crisis has displaced millions and claimed countless lives, making the purchase of the helicopter, scheduled for completion in June 2024, a significant upgrade to Nigeria’s military assets.

The contract, valued at $1 billion, includes not only the state-of-the-art helicopters but also 32 mission computers provided by Northrop Grumman, with a separate contract valued at $7.7 million awarded in December.

The sale follows the US State Department’s approval in April 2022 of Nigeria’s request for the helicopters, which includes guidance systems, night vision imaging systems, and extensive training.

This military package aims to enhance Nigeria’s security infrastructure, contribute to shared security objectives, and promote regional stability.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency of the United States highlighted the importance of this sale in supporting the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a strategic partner in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The AH-1Z Viper, a multi-role attack helicopter, is designed for various missions, including reconnaissance, escort, and strike operations.

Nigeria’s ongoing military procurement strategy includes acquiring m-346 attack aircraft, T-129 ATAK helicopters, Agusta 109 Trekker multi-role helicopters, and Chinese-made Wing Loong II drones, among others.