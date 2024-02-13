“Banned Sachet Beverages Contain 30% Alcohol” – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has said that the alcohol concentration in sachets or tiny bottles of less than 200ml is 30%.

However, NAFDAC stated that this proportion is excessive, pointing out that beer only has four to eight percent alcohol by volume.

The agency revealed this in a press release that NAFDAC’s Head of Public Relations Office, Christiana Obiazikwor, provided to PUNCH.

The statement was tagged, “What Nigerians should know about alcohol in sachet and less than 200 ml PET bottles.”

On February 1, 2024, NAFDAC began enforcing the restriction on alcoholic beverages in sachets, PET, and glass bottles containing 200ml or less.

Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, the agency’s Director-General, stated during a press briefing in Abuja that as of January 31, 2024, no such beverages have been registered with the agency.

“The agency commenced nationwide enforcement actions on February 1, 2024, to enforce the implementation of the new policy,” she said.

Distillers and trade organisations have repeatedly protested Adeyeye’s announcement, claiming that it will cost 500,000 jobs.

The agency in the statement, however, said, “NAFDAC did not ban alcohol production in bigger bottles. The Agency only banned alcohol in containers or packing that a child can easily conceal, I.e., sachet or PET bottles less than 200ml

“The alcoholic content in sachet or PET bottles less than 200ml is 30 per cent. Beer has four to eight per cent alcohol.

“The Association of Food, Beverage & Tobacco Employers and Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria signed an agreement with MOH and NAFDAC in December 2018 that they will phase out production of alcohol in sachet and PET bottles less than 200 ml by January 31, 2024. The agreement document is available. A five-year phase-out notice should be sufficient.”

According to the agency, Nigeria was one of the 193 World Health Organisation Member States that reached a historical consensus on a global strategy to reduce harmful alcohol use by adopting resolution WHA63.13 at the Sixty-third session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva in 2010.

“This was seven years before my time, an agreement signed by Nigeria with other nations that we will protect youth by making alcohol not easily reachable and accessible,” it added.

Adeyeye cautioned that the persons most vulnerable to the detrimental consequences of consuming the banned pack sizes of alcoholic beverages are the young, commercial vehicle drivers, and passengers.