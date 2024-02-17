Buhari, Emefiele’s Infractions Responsible For Current Hardship – Afenifere

Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, says the blame and anger over the current economic state of the nation should be directed at former President Muhammadu Buhari and the ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Afenifere said the atrocious and disastrous economic policies of Buhari’s administration plunged Nigeria into its current hardship.

The association’s position was contained in a Friday statement, signed by its Publicity and Organising Secretaries, Jare Ajayi and Kole Omololu.

The group stated that Buhari’s administration failed to make provisions for subsidies in the last budget, leading to President Bola Tinubu hastily removing the subsidy on fuel.

Afenifere also accused Buhari of not doing anything to tackle kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism during his administration.

The group recalled how a probe panel accused the former CBN governor of printing N22.7 trillion through ways and means, while the federal government was borrowing to pay salaries and pensions during the past administration.

It said during Buhari’s government, some ministers had suggested the removal of subsidies, but he refused.

“President Buhari could not rein in his critical officials like the then Governor of CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who was printing money rather than facing the reality of taking the difficult decisions, which were postponed till the evil day.

“He even wanted to contest the presidential election! There were no penalties for his infractions by President Buhari. These inactions and false lives continued till May 29, 2023, when the new helmsman, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, was sworn in as president.

“President Tinubu wasted no time amending his inauguration address and declaring the subsidy regime over. This was obvious as there was no appropriation for subsidy from June 2023,” the statement read in part.