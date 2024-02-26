Ayodele Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State, has posited that ex-President Muhammadu Buhari is not a blessing to Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Sunday, Fayose said the administration of Buhari “drew us back to 50 years of our history.”

In the past few months, Nigerians have been battling economic hardship as the prices of food and other basic items have skyrocketed.

Protests over the economic hardship have rocked some parts of the country.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has also scheduled a nationwide mass protest for February 27 and 28, over the economic crisis.

Reacting to the situation, Fayose said Tinubu inherited a “dead economy” adding that there is little the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can do to revive the situation within nine months.

While accusing the Buhari-led administration of destroying the country’s economy, he added that Buhari obtained loans that would be repaid by unborn children.

He asked Tinubu to stop praising Buhari in order not to confuse Nigerians about the “mess” created by the former president.

“Look at the eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari, what will be left of a country like Nigeria as of today?

“Even if Tinubu means well, where do you place the debt? Even if Tinubu wants to do the magic, how will he fix the country? There were loans taken in Buhari’s administration, some with 20 to 50 years moratorium.

“Unborn children will face the kind of situation the last administration has plunged this country into.

“The only thing I want to say to President Tinubu is that, without fear or favour, he should stop praising former President Buhari.

“I watched a live television programme of the President telling Nigerians that former President Buhari did well.

“That will cause confusion in the minds of Nigerians. Yes, he is a member of our party and a leader.

“There are so many presentations we can make without celebrating a man who has put Nigerians in this predicament.

“There are things you should not say. You can visit, love, and appreciate him, which is personal to the president.

“With all due respect, do not come to the television to say that former President Buhari was a blessing to Nigeria.

“Buhari is not a blessing to Nigerians, with all due respect. President Buhari is not a blessing to Nigeria, he drew us back to 50 years of our history.”