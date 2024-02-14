‘Bwala Has Moved On With His Career, He Was My Campaign Spokesperson Not Aide’ — Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar says Daniel Bwala only served as his presidential campaign spokesperson during the 2023 election and not aide.

In a Tuesday statement, the Atiku’s media office said: “Bwala is a former spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation and not a former aide to the former Vice President.

“It is important that the media and the general public take corrective note of defining Mr Daniel Bwala as an aide to His Excellency Atiku Abubakar.

“Bwala offered his services and support to the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization as a spokesperson — and it was a position he held during the last presidential campaign.

READ ALSO: Food Inflation: No Perfect President, Your Candidate Could’ve Done Worse – Daniel Bwala

“Subsequently, and after the election, the need for a campaign spokesperson has terminated, and Bwala has moved on with his career.

“This, therefore, serves as notice to the media and the interested public to desist from defining Bwala as an ex-aide of Atiku Abubakar.

“We duly urge the public to henceforth recognize, introduce, and define Daniel Bwala by his current vocation and alliance.”

The clarification comes in the wake of Bwala’s recent visits and support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Bwala had said although he is not seeking an appointment from the president, he would accept one if offered to him.