Cart Pushers Not Authorised Waste Collectors – Lagos Govt Warns (Photos)

The Lagos Waste Management Authority(LAWMA) has said that cart pushers are not authorised to collect waste.

According to LAWMA, in a statement made available to the public on Tuesday, it is an environmental law engaging in illegal waste collection, emphasising that those who patronise such are culpable.

The Agency said: “Cart pushers are not authorized waste collectors.

“Engaging in illegal collection of waste is a violation of the environmental law, and those who patronize such activities are equally culpable.

“Our vigilant Monitoring and Compliance team are diligently active in the neighborhood, ensuring the enforcement of waste laws.

“Please refrain from patronizing cart pushers. Instead, embrace proper waste disposal by choosing authorized PSPs. ”