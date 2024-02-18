Charles Okocha Acquires Brand New Mercedes Benz GLE

Nollywood star Charles Okocha, also known as Mr. Phenomenal, has added new whip to his garage.
The actor and content creator announced his acquisition with a bottle of champagne on his Instagram feed.
He posted a few pictures of the new car while it was still at the dealership.
A silver-colored GLE that still had all of its leather upholstery was his new acquisition.
Sharing the photos, he captioned,
“Congratuluuu to me!! Just copped a PHENOMENAL whip 🙏❤️ #PhenomenalSeason.”
Netizens took to the comment section to celebrate with him.
See some comments…
@obi_cubana wrote; Congratulations Charlie nwanne m, more wins! I’m sure say you go dey clear eyes drive this one, your madness no go reach this side.
johnnyfrosh wrote: Congrats Jigga.
@tranonsluxury wrote: We twinning Congratulations Champ. It’s a phenomenal season.
@ruby_ojiakor wrote; Congratulation.
SEE POST: