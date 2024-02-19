Chef Allegedly Kidnaps Boss’ Son, Collects N3.9 Million Ransom In Abuja

An Abuja based Chef, identified as Ulagu Philemon Chukwuma, has been taken into custody by the Federal Capital Territory, Police Command for the kidnap of his employer’s son, Justin Nwankwo.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the 12-year-old boy was abducted on February 10, 2024, in the Jabi area of the nation’s capital city.

In a statement released on Sunday, by the Public Relations Officer for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, disclosed that the suspect, allegedly conspired to perpetrate the crime with one McDonald Arinze.

The PPRO said that Chukwuma, a domestic worker, serving as a chef to the Nwankwo family, was nabbed by officers of the Utako Police Divisional Headquarters.

According to her, the police officers were following up on investigations to rescue the abducted boy.

The statement reads: “Investigations by the Police revealed that the principal suspect, who has since confessed to the crime, conspired with one McDonald Arinze, currently at large, to commit the crime.

“The suspects had earlier forcefully obtained a cash sum of three million, nine hundred thousand naira (3,900,000) as ransom from the victim’s father.

“The arm of the law however caught up with the criminals following intensified efforts by the Police. The boy was rescued unhurt and reunited with his parents. The cash sum earlier extorted was equally recovered.”