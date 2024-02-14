“Collaborating With Usher Was Dream Come True” – Pheelz Spills

Nigerian record producer and artist, Pheelz, has called his most recent partnership with American R&B singer Usher a “dream come true.”

From Usher’s most recent album, “Homecoming,” Pheelz had an appearance on the song “Ruins.”

Pheelz talked about his partnership with Usher in a recent interview with Apple Music, stating that it exemplifies the power of ambition and the advancements made by Nigerian music.

He claimed that as a child growing up in Nigeria, Usher served as his idol.

In his words,

“I would listen to Usher almost every day growing up. I literally dived into his albums and learned from him. And to be able to write, produce, and teach him [Usher] in a way, it shows me how far the [Nigerian] music has gone. It shows me how far dreams can go as well,”.