The National Universities Commission, reiterated that no tertiary institution in Nigeria is allowed to charge tuition fees in dollars.

During a press conference in Abuja with journalists, on Thursday, the interim Executive Secretary of the NUC, Chris Maiyaki warned that no Nigerian university was allowed to collect its tuition in dollars.

He also disclosed that the commission would continue to approve more universities as long as they meet standards and have the capacity for sustainability.

Chris revealed that by next week, the committee would grant licenses to two more colleges, bringing the total number of universities in the nation to 270.

He said that it will open up access to higher institution and stop the flow of Nigerians studying abroad.

He said: “On the dollarisation of tuition fees in this said university, we have investigated it and the university is not charging fees in dollars.

“They only charge dollars to foreign students. So, I want the media to join hands with us to tell the public that no Nigerian university is allowed to charge fees in dollars.

“Due to the huge gap in demand and supply of university education, the National Universities Commission will continue to give approval for the establishment of more universities.”