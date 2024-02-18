Confusion As Two Winners Emerge Edo APC Governorship Candidate

Following the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Edo State, on Saturday, two candidates emerged winners.

While a House of Representatives member, representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Dennis Idahosa, was announced the winner of the election by the Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Stanley Ugboajah, the Committee’s Returning Officer, Stanley Ugboajah, stated that Monday Okpebholo was the parallel winner.

These purported victories were, however, rejected by another aspirant, Clem Ikanade Agba, who said he won based on ‘authentic turnout.’

Though Uzodimma said Idahosa polled 40,483 votes to defeat nine aspirants; Ugboajah, on his part, noted that Okpepholo polled 12,145 votes to defeat other contestants.

Ugboajah, who declared Okpebholo winner at a press conference held in former aspirant Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s residence, said: “I hereby certify that Monday Okpebholo, having scored the highest votes, is declared winner and duly returned as APC candidate for the election.”

Meanwhile, Agba, immediate past Minister of State, Budget & National Planning in a statement, lamented that the primaries fell below the minimum standard of democratic elections that is universally acceptable.

He said, “I believe strongly that thousands of loyal party members were disenfrachished. Based on the authentic turnout, we clinched victory. The result so far announced is ridicule and undermines the principles of democracy and fair play. The votes of the people did not count, the processes of election were compromised and the strength and unity of our party greatly undermined.”

Okpebholo’s group however dismissed Uzodinma’s declaration, maintaining that the Imo Governor’s post is only ceremonial.

The election conducted by the Uzodinma group was marred by disruption from suspected thugs who stormed the results collation venue in the GRA area of Edo State.

They threw away chairs and cameras mounted by journalists, a development that saw APC officials and pressmen scampering for safety.

The drama forced the election officials to change the venue of the collation exercise.

However, Uzodinma explained that there was a mixup about the collation venue, maintaining that his declaration of Idahosa as the winner of the election was done in the right venue.