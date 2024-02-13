Cost Of Living: ‘Nigeria On Road To Venezuela, We Need Succour’ — PDP Govs.

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have given an appraisal on the economic state of the nation.

They gave their remarks on Monday, following a meeting held at the Bauchi State Governor’s lodge in the Asokoro district of the nation’s capital.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, who is also the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, lamented the skyrocketing cost of living and the naira’s free fall while speaking with newsmen.

According to Mohammed, Nigeria is “almost on the road to Venezuela” due to current economic hardship in the country.

Note that Venezuela’s economy has witnessed instability, hyperinflation, and shortages of goods, among others.

His words: “The rising cost of living is not only under the purview of the federal government.

“We have been partnering together with them to make sure that we don’t bring any distraction but the monetary and economic policies rests squarely with the federal government.

“What we are doing is giving positive criticism to the obnoxious policies of the federal government.

“But at the onset of this administration, we supported the removal of subsidy, we believed that there were safeguards, we believed that if we took collective decisions, we should go by it.

“But certainly, we have seen that it is a free fall for the naira. The cost of living is going high, we are almost on the road to Venezuela.

“So we are giving concrete opposition but not insulting anybody.

“But ultimately the decision squarely rests with Nigerians and other organs in the country to make sure that we do things that will bring succour to all of us.”

However, in a communique, the PDP Governors said in the wake of the rising insecurity in the country, there is a need to establish state police.

“We reiterate our call for state police with appropriate safeguards to avoid any abuse or overreach by any tier of government,” the communique read.

The forum also asked the federal government to “urgently” embark on initiatives involving state and local governments to” bring a lasting solution to the security and economic crises.

“The PDP Governors will continue to play their part in the effort to bring security and succour to our people,” the statement added.