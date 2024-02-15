Court Imprisons 13 Suspected Killers Of Kwara Monarch

An Ilorin Magistrate’s Court, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of the suspected killers of the Olukoro of Koro in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Segun Aremu.

The 13 suspects, to be remanded at a correctional centre in Ilorin, are standing trial for alleged criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, kidnapping, and giving false information.

The suspects include Godwin Jacob, Olowofela Oyebanji, Adefalolu Ayodele, Tewasie Francis, Babatunde Samuel, Godwin Joseph, Issa Number, and Miracle Solomon.

Others include Abraham Kehinde, Muhammed Bello, Muhammed Muhammed, Ahmadu Umaru, and Muhammed Dankai.

According to the Police First Information Report, Aremu Simon Adeyemi reported the case of the murder of Olukoro to the Eruku Police Division.

READ ALSO: Unknown Gunmen Attack Palace, Kill Monarch, Abduct Wife, Others In Kwara

“The suspects pointed a gun at him, ordering him to follow them when he challenged them after noticing their movement around his grandson.

“He said his grandson escaped through the backdoor while the suspects proceeded to kill the monarch, kidnap his wife, and one Mercy,” the report quoted Adeyemi as saying.

Abdullah Sanni, the Police prosecutor, informed the court of the motion ex parte attached to the police report, urging the court to remand the suspects.

Magistrate Monisola Kamson, in her judgment, ordered that the suspects be remanded at the Federal Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter to March 5, 2024