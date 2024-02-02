Court Jails Nollywood Actress For Spraying, Stepping On New Naira Notes

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has convicted and sentenced Nollywood actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, to six months imprisonment for spraying and stepping on the new Naira notes at a social event in the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that her conviction was announced by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, in a statement made available on Thursday.

The statement partly reads: “She was first arraigned on February 13, 2023, by the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on two-count charges, to which she pleaded ‘not guilty.’

“She was subsequently granted bail on February 15, 2023.

“One of the court reads: ‘That you, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, on the 28th day of January 2023, at Monarch Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst dancing during a social occasion tampered with the sum of N100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same in the said occasion and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.’”