Crude Oil Theft: Military Alone Can’t Secure Maritime Economy – Naval Chief Calls For Synergy

Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), on Tuesday, emphasized that relying solely on the military to combat crude oil theft is insufficient.

According to him, an enabling environment for the stakeholders in the oil industry to be able to do their utmost part should be created.

Ogalla said in spite of the steady decline in the rate of maritime crimes and significant rise in oil production recently, Nigeria has not been able to meet its Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production quota.

While adressing stakeholders from various sectors, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Nigerian Ports Authority, private security firms, as well as oil and gas investors, at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja, Ogalla outlined the pressing need for a comprehensive strategy.

He noted the significance of Nigeria’s oil-dependent economy, and emphasised the imperative to confront the challenges plaguing crude oil production.

“Despite a decline in maritime security incidents, leading to Nigeria’s removal from the piracy-prone country list in 2022, we have also witnessed an increase in oil production. However, we still fall short of OPEC quotas, impacting the government’s revenue generation and hindering efforts to address pressing economic challenges.

“The economic ramifications of insufficient oil production are profound. Unemployment, currency devaluation, and other pressing issues are intricately linked to our oil output,” he said.

Acknowledging the interconnectedness of economic stability and oil production, the Naval Chief said: “This meeting serves as a platform to identify shortcomings and create a conducive environment for stakeholders to maximize production.”

“Of course you know what’s happening in the country – the issue of oil production, its implications on our economy. Our economy is an oil-dependent economy. If we can produce enough oil, then, we have enough resources to shore up all the gaps we have in the economy.

“But once we cannot produce enough oil, the problem of unemployment, devaluation of Naira, and oil these things you’re seeing today will arise. All these problems you’re seeing today, they are all linked to oil production in one way or another.

“With the collective expertise present, I am confident we can advance our understanding of how to contribute meaningfully to realizing the resource potential of the newly created Marine and Blue Economy Ministry, aligning with President Tinubu’s ‘Renew Hope’ agenda.

“This meeting will guide our actions in jointly protecting the environment, fostering economic growth, and tackling criminal elements and economic saboteurs.

“We will identify gaps hindering our efforts and discuss strategies and tactics related to vessel registration, certificate issuance, arrest procedures, and vessel prosecution an many more,” he expressed.