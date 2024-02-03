Demolition: “Relocate Your Businesses To South East” – Ohanaeze Tells Igbo Traders In Lagos

A chieftain of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said that it was time for Igbos to begin to withdraw and relocate their businesses back to the South-East.

Isiguzoro, made this known on Saturday, following a viral online video depicting distressed Igbo traders at the Trinity spare parts market in Apapa, Lagos, on February 1, 2024, expressing their frustration over their inability to salvage their goods and products.

Isiguzoro stated that the organization was meticulously documenting the systematic demolition of Igbo-populated markets in the State..

He said: “In light of these distressing events, Ndigbo must acknowledge that it is now time to gradually retreat and redirect their businesses back home.”

“The relentless targeting of Igbo traders and their businesses under the guise of development is unacceptable.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo implores Igbo traders to relocate the headquarters of their businesses to Igbo land to avoid further complications arising from future market demolitions.

“We fervently urge President Tinubu and the Governor of Lagos State to demonstrate true leadership by intervening decisively to protect the rights and interests of all citizens, regardless of their ethnicity.”