Desmond Elliot Ecstatic As He Marks 49th Birthday

Desmond Elliot, a well-known actor and politician, was showered with blessings and well wishes as he joyfully celebrates turning 49.

The Surulere constituency politician, who was previously chastised for offering ridiculous gift during a time of national hunger, shared a video on his Instagram profile commemorating his birthday.

Looking back at the past 20 years, he was grateful to have reach the age of 49.

Desmond Elliot made it clear that his main priorities in life were his family, friends, fulfilment, happiness, health, grace, and favour.

He made an effort to honour his Creator, thanking Him for constantly providing him with reasons to be grateful.

He captioned the video,

“Just yesterday I was grateful for being 29 years of age, and 20 years later im still so grateful to God for everything, Life, good health, family, love, friends, happiness, fulfillment, grace and favour. Lord you give me reasons to praise you with a heart filled with thanks everyday. Happy birthday to moi,”.

Fans and well-wishers including celebrities flooded his comment section with birthday messages.

