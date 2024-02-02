Desmond Elliot Sparks Reaction After Sharing Perfume, Notebooks, Others To Nigerians Ahead Of Election

Desmond Elliot, a Nollywood actor and politician, has caused reactions online through his recent gesture towards Nigerians.

In a video posted on microblogging platform, X by @gidi_b0y captured the moment Desmond and his guys distributed notebooks, pencils, crayons, toothpaste, jotters, and perfumes to people during an APC rally.

Captioning the video, the twitter user wrote,

“Desmond Elliot shares perfumes and books to his constituents as a preparation for the election, Nigerian politicians no rate us at all”

Ahead of the approaching bye election, the lawmaker from Surulere, who had announced his decision to run a third time, had given out the items to earn their support.

This has cause reactions among social media users…

See comments…

Nebo Jonathan wrote, “Tinubu lowered the bar, thinking nobody can go lower, Desmond Idiot removed the bar and laid on the ground

Cherry Coco wrote, “The most disappointing product of Nollywood to date

Emeka Amakeze wrote, “Smell nice even if you’re dying of hunger

One Clara Obigeriaki wrote, “Jotter to write their prayer points when suffering starts”.

Don Willy wrote, “Forget about APC sef, the people collecting those stuff, are they normal?

SEE VIDEO: