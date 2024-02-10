“Do I Know Her Movement?” – Iyabo Ojo Denies Setting Up Liz Anjorin

Iyabo Ojo, a well-known Nigerian actress, has responded to Lizzy Anjorin’s set-up charges.

Lizzy Anjorin started it all by accusing her colleague of being behind the gold theft event she was involved in at the market.

Recall how Lizzy was charged with failing to pay for items she bought from a market at Lagos Island.

Since they are not close, Anjorin accused Iyabo Ojo of framing her immediately after the embarrassing incident made headlines, with the help of some of her supporters.

Iyabo Ojo was questioned about Lizzy Anjorin’s alleged set-up at a recent event.

In response, the mother of two questioned how she could have set up her colleague when she had no knowledge of her whereabouts or made the transfer on her behalf.

In her words,

“Did she announce to me that she was going to the market? No. Was I the one that did the transfer? No. Do I know her movement? No. So how did I set you up baby?”

As soon as Iyabo Ojo’s response to Lizzy’s set-up charge went viral online, Nigerians had different viewpoints. Some were pleased with her petty attitude, while others praised it.

READ MORE: “You’re Not Doing Me Favor, It’s A Paid Service” – Actress Biodun Stephen Calls Out Nigerian Doctors

See some comments below…

this_is_veli: “Look closely, I don’t know lizzy ooo but there is something off about this woman iyabo.”

Uniqueplies_studdard: “If na iyabo ojo dey lizzy shoe she will over do. so iyabo ojo ride on jor.”

fearless_arikeeeeeee: “This iyabo be doing too much she should rest Abeg.”

Sabiigirlfashion: “Beef aside, Who else disagrees it was a set up?”

Vanchizzy: “Lizzy will do worse if it was the other way round. Those of you bashing Iyabo, it seems y’all don’t know Lizzy o. Iyabo is just her karma.”

charickenny: “She’s actually telling the truth…… I don’t think she set her up, I think everything that happened that day was just a case of misunderstanding.”

SEE VIDEO: