Don’t Incite Nigerians Against FG — APC Govs Warn PDP

The Progressive Governors’ Forum has warned their Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart to refrain from making inflammatory remarks that could rile up the citizens.

In a Wednesday statement in Abuja, Hope Uzodinma, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, said the Governors’ utterances and actions are capable of inciting the masses against the Federal Government.

Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said this in reaction to the press briefing by PDP Governors on Monday where they likened Nigeria to another Venezuela.

According to him, the economic and security challenges confronting the nation needs a collaborative approach towards finding lasting solutions to them, and not blame games.

He said while the PDP had catalogued what they perceived to be the economic problem of the country, they could not proffer a single solution to it.

He said that the statement by the PDP Governors that: “Ultimately, the decision rests squarely with Nigerians and other organs in the country to ensure that we take actions that will bring relief to all of us” amounted to veiled incitement of the public against the federal government, particularly coming on the heels of a 14 day notice of strike by the organised Labour.

READ ALSO: Police Begin Probe As Officers Allegedly Extort N5m From Event Planner In Rivers

”As leaders, mere criticisms or even playing to the gallery for public applause is not the way to go.

“Engaging in the blame games is also not the way to go. All of us are members of the National Economic Council, where we have the opportunity to make our inputs. I don’t think my colleagues have exhausted that avenue, “Uzodinma posited.

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum said he was happy that PDP as a party supported the removal of fuel subsidy, which is at the heart of the economic challenges in the country.

“I don’t know when they stopped supporting that economic policy, but they are familiar with the cliche that you can not make an omelette without breaking an egg. We were all aware of the temporary hardship the policy will cause, but that will soon give way to prosperity,” he added.

Uzodinma said he was aware that President Tinubu was working assiduously to ensure that the economy is brought back to shape for Nigerians to rejoice again.

The Imo State Governor enjoined the PDP, especially the Governors, to encourage Nigerians to be patient instead of denigrating the image of the country before the international community.