“Don’t Think We’re Mates Because Of Social Media” – Yemi Alade Warns

Yemi Alade, a Nigerian award-winning singer, has slammed an anonymous colleague for being disrespectful.

Through her Twitter page, the Johnny singer said that people shouldn’t assume that just because someone is on social media, they are mates.

She instructed the recipient of her tweet to take their time.

Yemi wrote,

“You see this life, ehhh. No think say because of social media we be mates. Take your time”.

See some comments to her post,

X Statik wrote, “Everybody dey collect left and right for social media, both me and you. If you no go fit take am, quit social media

Erudite wrote, “If you get mind. Tell us wetin happen

Camp Dan wrote, “I’m also a celeb but disrespecting us in social media like we’re mate.

Honorable Nnazor wrote, “Who provoked Mama Africa”.

I Am Dbull wrote, “The way people talk to us celebrities on this social media as if we are on their level

Kichi Yi wrote, “Your mate they buy Mausoleums, you dey here they brag for mate. Anuofia

SEE POST: