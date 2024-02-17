Don’t Use Inflammatory Language Against Govt – Matawalle Warns Nigerians

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has issued warning to Nigerians to desist from using inflammatory language against the government.

In a statement by Mr Henshaw Ogubike, the ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Matawalle gave the warning in Abuja against the backdrop of some unguarded utterances coming from some parts of the country due to the security challenges facing the nation.

The statement reads: “Such comments are incitive and destructive and can exacerbate tensions and lead to violence in our beloved nation.

“Just recently, the president approved the creation of a committee that included the state governors and federal representatives that will explore, among other things, the possibility of establishing state police that will help in checking crimes.

“This is in addition to the 15 million vulnerable households that will be added to the extended social safety net.

“It is imperative for us as Nigerians to embrace dialogue and understanding in addressing our differences.

“We must remember that our strength lies in our diversity, and only through unity can we overcome the challenges facing our nation.”