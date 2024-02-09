Don’t Watch AFCON Final If You’re Hypertensive – Osun Ex-Commissioner Warns

A former Osun State Commissioner for Works, Remi Omowaiye, has urged Nigerians nursing hypertension to avoid Sunday’s final match of the African Cup of Nations.

This is coming, following some reports that football fans succumbed to shock during the semi-final clash where the Super Eagle triumphed over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, on Wednesday.

However, Omowaiye, in a statement made available to the public, in Osogbo, on Thursday, said that he admitted shivering when a penalty was awarded against Nigeria in the dying minutes of the match, adding that he would not watch the final match but would only watch the replay after the match had ended.

Omowaiye said: “The Super Eagles of Nigeria should mourn those who died while watching the semi-final match on Wednesday. I want to advise Nigerians in their interest, especially those managing hypertension.

READ MORE: AFCON: Kwara Varsity Bursar, Adamawa Corper Die While Watching Super Eagles Semi-Final Match

“They should not watch the final match on Sunday. They better wait till the game ends and watch the replay. The way I felt particularly when a penalty was awarded against Nigeria during the semi-final match, I had never felt like that in my whole life. I was shivering.

“Even after the match, I was still shivering. I advise Nigerians managing hypertension to avoid watching the final match. NFF needs to mourn people who died as a result of shock during the semi-final match.

“A leader of APC in Delta State, Dr Cairo, passed out during the match, and a notable Nigerian businessman operating in Cote D’Ivoire also died. The Deputy Bursar of a university in Kwara State also passed out.

“It was also reported that a Corps member in Kaduna also slumped and died during the match. Those are the ones reported. There may be several other unreported cases.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Super Eagles will be challenging Ivory Coast on Sunday, 11th, 2024, in a bid to secure another 4th AFCON glory.