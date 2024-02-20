“E Don Red O” – Actress Mary Njoku Laments As 1$ Climbs To N1,700

Mary Njoku, a Nollywood actress, recently reacted to the present dollar-naira exchange rate.

The founder of ROK Studios expressed her outrage over the current dollar exchange rate on Instagram, asking Nigerians how they were handling the challenging economic climate.

She also recommended the naira to fight back against other currencies, bemoaning that things were now red.

She wrote,

“e don red ooo. Naira kindly fight back. How are people surviving?”

