Economic Hardship: “I Want To Go Back To Biggie’s House” – Bbnaija’s Chizzy Laments

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Chizzy Francis has expressed his wish to return to Biggie’s opulent and comfortable house, in light of the current economic hardship.

The reality star reminisced about his carefree days and free meals in the renowned reality show home, despite the current state of the nation’s economy which is making life difficult for many people.

Chizzy took to his X account to emphasise the attractiveness of being away from the stresses of the outside world, as well as the opportunity to compete for the desired prize.

He did, however, state that the only reason he would not consider doing so was for his woman, Asa.

He wrote,

“Honestly speaking, people are going through hard times, na to just run inside Biggie’s house

But who will take care of my Asa.”

SEE POST: