Economic Hardship: “Tinubu Has No Solution To Nigeria’s Problems”- Bugaje

A political activist, Usman Bugaje, has said that President Bola Tinubu is incapable of addressing the numerous challenges facing the country.

Recall that since the fuel subsidy payment was stopped and the naira floated, in 2023, Nigerians have been facing economic crisis with inflation hitting 29.90 percent.

However, despite the efforts made by the federal government to cushion the effects, Bugaje, noted that Tinubu has no solution to Nigeria’s issues.

The former lawmaker, during a Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, said: ”Today, it is everybody’s knowledge that Bola Tinubu has no solutions to the problems of this country, his government has failed to address the most essential issues.

READ MORE: “Stop Blaming Buhari For Your Reckless Policies” – Ex-Minister Dalung Slams Tinubu

“We had expected that when the new government took over, we were expecting that he would surround himself with expertise.

“We were expecting that for him to have announced the removal of the fuel subsidy, he must have had a plan – something that would address the consequences of that,” the political activist said.

“You don’t make a policy without looking at the consequences and preparing to cushion the effect of that. But apparently, he did that without preparation.”

“I can see a lot of sycophancy around him (Tinubu). People are not engaging him. They are not telling him the truth and he seems to be very comfortable with the kind of people he has around him who don’t seem to have any ideas in their heads,” he noted.

“They don’t seem to have any solutions to the problems that we have and they are always trying to find excuses.”