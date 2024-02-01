Edo Police Nab Four Kano Kidnappers After Collecting Ransom

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Edo State have apprehended no less than four suspected kidnappers.

The Kano State-based suspects; Aminu Sadio, 24; Umar Aminu, 22; Adamu Abubakar, 30, and Adamu Tahir, 30, were arrested after collecting ransom from their victim in Edo State.

They were alleged to have kidnapped their victims in Fugar, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State but were nabbed in Kano.

Chidi Nwabuzor, the Command’s spokesperson, disclosed that the suspect was arrested by the Anti-kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the Command while investigating a case of kidnapping.

According to him, the police received a report of the kidnap of four persons at Fugar on January 23 and the alleged collection of ransom by the kidnappers through Union Bank and Moniepoint respectively.

Nwabuzor said the police using intelligence-based investigation arrested Aminu Sadio and Umar Aminu, the owners of the two accounts that received the ransom.

He said Adamu Abubakar and Adamu Tahir were also Nabbed as accomplices in the kidnapping case.

Nwabuzor said investigation had commenced and that suspects would soon be charged to court