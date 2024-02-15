EFCC Arrests 14 FUTA Undergraduates, 19 Others For Internet Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has arrested 14 undergraduates of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Ondo State over alleged internet fraud.

The anti-graft agency, in a statement released by its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, on Wednesday, said that the suspects were arrested alongside 19 others for suspected internet crimes.

The statements read: “The suspects were arrested at different residential locations within Akure metropolis following intelligence on their alleged nefarious activities.

“Specifically, the sting operation that yielded their arrest was a response to strident calls to the EFCC by neighbours and parents around the locations, to save their children from being lured into internet-related activities by the suspects.

“Items recovered at the point of arrest include ten exotic cars, phones, laptops and one motor bike.

“The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”