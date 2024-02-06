EFCC Grills Ex-Minister Sirika’s Brother, Traces N3 Billion Contract To His Account

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday questioned Abubakar Ahmad Sirika, the brother of former Minister Hadi Sirika, over an alleged N8.06 billion contract fraud in the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

The ex-Minister is believed to have awarded the contracts to his sibling, Ahmad.

The anti-graft agency however arrested Abubakar over its probe of alleged fraudulent practices in the Ministry of Aviation during the tenure of the ex-Minister.

EFCC is probing allegations of conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of public funds, contract inflation, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering.

About N3,212,258,930.18 of the contract sum has been traced to Engirios Nigeria Limited, owned by Abubakar, a level-16 officer and a Deputy Director in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

Four contracts, as revealed by The Nation, were awarded to Abubakar’s Engirios Nigeria Limited when his brother was in charge of the Ministry.

The investigators discovered that Abubakar Sirika is listed as the company’s Managing Director (MD)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the sole signatory to the two accounts linked to the firm with two banks.

The four contracts Hadi awarded to his brother are: Construction of the Terminal Building in Katsina Airport (N1,345,586,500.00); Fire Truck Maintenance and Refurbishment Centre in Katsina Airport (N3, 811,497,685.00); Procurement and installation of elevators, air conditioners, and power generator house in Aviation House, Abuja (N615,195,275.000) as well as Procurement of Magnus Aircraft and simulator for Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria (N2, 296,897, 404.00).

“In connection with the ongoing probe of the Ministry of Aviation during Hadi Sirika’s tenure, EFCC’s crack team was able to uncover four contracts, worth about N8,069,176,864.00, which were not executed.

“The sum was for four aviation contracts from the former minister to Engirios Nigeria Limited, owned by his sibling.

“While profiling the contracts, there was a payment of N3,212,258,930.18 out of the total contract sum to Engirios Nigeria Limited, which is owned by the younger brother of the ex-Minister of Aviation.

“Apart from being listed as the company’s MD/CEO, Abubakar is the sole signatory to the company’s two accounts.

“Investigators further discovered that upon the receipt of the payment, Abubakar allegedly transferred it to different companies and individuals.

“There is no trace of work done on any of the contract items to date.

“These developments led to the arrest and detention of Abubakar on Sunday by the EFCC.

“He was grilled for several hours yesterday. He is providing the commission with additional useful information on the financial activities of the Aviation Ministry under the supervision of his elder brother,” an official of the EFCC told the platform.

“It is suspected that the ex-Minister, Hadi Sirika, awarded the contracts to his brother Abubakar, knowing that he is a senior civil servant, working since 2000.

“The first of the controversial contracts awarded to Engirios Nigeria Limited was on August 18, 2022, for the construction of the Terminal Building in Katsina Airport.

“The second was awarded on November 3, 2022, for the establishment of the Fire Truck Maintenance and Refurbishment Centre in Katsina Airport.

“The third contract was on February 3, 2023, for the procurement and installation of elevators, air conditioners, and power generator’s house in Aviation House, Abuja.

“The fourth was awarded on May 5, 2023, bearly 24 days to the end of the Buhari Administration tenure, for the procurement of Magnus Aircraft and simulator for Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria,” a document obtained by The Nation disclosed.

The EFCC is investigating the Nigeria Air controversy and the cost which was released for the project.