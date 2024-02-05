EFCC Nabs Pastor Over Alleged N1.3 Billion Fake Grants

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested the General Overseer of Faith On The Rock Ministry International, identified as Apostle Theophilus Oloche Ebonyi, for allegedly defrauding his church members.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, who made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said that the pastor was arrested for allegedly using fake grants from the Ford Foundation to the tune of N1.3 Billion.

The statement read, “Ebonyi was arrested for defrauding his victims, comprising non-governmental organisations and individuals by advertising an intervention project through his NGO, Theobarth Global Foundation, claiming that the Ford Foundation was offering a grant of $20 billion to assist the less-privileged in the society.

“He allegedly beguiled his victims to subscribe as beneficiaries of the phoney grant by asking them to pay for registration forms and clusters.

“Each subscriber was made to pay N1,800,000.

“Through this arrangement, Ebonyi allegedly raked in N1,391,040, 274.31.

“His subscribers are innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians and NGOs across the country.”

“The Foundation pointedly disclaimed him and his NGO, stressing that it had no link whatsoever with them.

“The commission has also traced five properties he acquired as proceeds of his criminal dealings.

“Ebonyi is still reportedly reaching his subscribers on some social media platforms to market his spurious grant from Ford Foundation.

“He would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”