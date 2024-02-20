“Emergency Comedian” – Nigerian Lawyer Berates Seyi Law Over His Support For President Tinubu

Malcolm Omirhobo, a Nigerian lawyer, has criticised comedian Seyi Law for his unwavering support for President Tinubu.

On Twitter, now known as X, he conveyed his sadness for the comic and his future generation.

He referred to him as an emergency comedian and said that the suffering and hunger in the nation have rendered him mentally debilitated, which is why he thinks the way he does.

He wondered why he would want to walk through the desert for 40 years with Moses (Tinubu) when he could journey by air in one hour forty-five minutes.

He tweeted,

“Emergency comedian, Seyi Law or what do you call yourself? I am sure that the hunger and hardship in Nigeria have shut down your brain. If not why do you want to spend 40 years with Moses in the wilderness on foot when you can make the journey by air in 1 hour, 45mins from Egypt to Israel? I pity you and the future of your children .@SeyilawComedy”.

