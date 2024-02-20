Enugu: Gunmen Kidnap Corpse, Family Going For Burial, Demand N50m Ransom

Bandits have again struck as an unspecified number of passengers, including the body of the deceased, at Umuoka community in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State were abducted.

The victims, en route from Lagos to Enugu for the burial of Isreal Ugwuanyi, were attacked on Sunday.

As revealed by a family source, the kidnappers are demanding a N50 million ransom for the release of the victims and the deceased’s body.

“The bus conveying the corpse of Ugwuanyi and other people was attacked at Umuoka Udi LGA of Enugu state,” he said.

Expressing concerns about the possible decomposition of the corpse before its release, the source added: “He died in Lagos. We have spent so much money on the sickness of the deceased and planning the burial ceremony.

“I don’t know the exact number of people who were kidnapped alongside the corpse because there were some family members inside the bus during the incident.

“It is possible that the corpse would have decayed when they released the victims.”

As at Monday, Daniel Ndukwe, the State police spokesperson, disclosed he had not received a report of the incident.