“Even In Famine, My Family And I Will Be Satisfied” – Pastor Bolaji Stirs Reaction Over Recent Declaration

Pastor Bolaji Idowu, the lead pastor of Harvesters Church is currently dealing with criticism from Nigerians in response to a specific statement he made.

He recently took to Twitter to make a declaration over his life and his family’s life following the recent economy.

He wrote,

“Even in the famine, my family and I will be satisfied.”

However, netizens were left disappointed by his statement as they expressed that it was a selfish thing for him to say.

READ MORE: “When I Was Working, You Were Busy Calling Me Names” – Bobrisky Mocks Nigerians Amid Hardship

See some comments below:

Satoru: “It hits a certain level that if your neighbour is starving, you are no longer a thief and more importantly, you are supposed to care.”

Yemi The Ambivert : “I don’t know if it’s just me but saying amen to prayers like this appears selfish to me. Like what happened to living a life where standard of living across all borders should not be an issue? Well, that’s just me.”

Iremu Amir: “Of course, that is the brainwashing fed to the people in the name of religion. Your family will be okay. What about other families? We have so empowered selfishness and recorded Christianity. Another is praying for your own followers to bow before his own. Are you aware?”

SEE POST: