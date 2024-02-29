Ex-Man United Player Paul Pogba Banned From Football For Four Years

Former Manchester United star, Paul Pogba, has been handed a four-year ban from football over alleged doping.

Recall that the French professional footballer was initially suspended in September 2023, after failing a drug test while playing for his club, Italian giants, Juventus.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that a subsequent analysis of a secondary sample also confirmed the presence of Dehydroepiandrosterone, (DHEA), resulting in a positive result.

However, the National Anti-Doping Tribunal has now determined the punishment, and it has been officially announced that Pogba will be unable to participate in any football activities until at least 2028.

Meanwhile, a Spokesperson for his club, Juventus, told AFP that it had been notified of the decision against the 30-year-old World Cup winner.

He said: We received notification from the tribunal this morning.”

Pogba’s first season was plagued by frequent injuries, and this season, he only made two appearances before facing suspension.

He had an impressive 91 caps for his nation, with his last appearance occurring in 2022, and he had also contributed 11 goals.

Notably, he played a pivotal role in securing France’s second World Cup victory during the 2018 tournament held in Russia.