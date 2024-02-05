Faithia Williams Celebrates 55th Birthday In Style, Pens Note To Self

Faithia Williams, a seasoned Nollywood actress, is ecstatic as she wrote a birthday note to herself to celebrate turning 55.

The actress posted a video of herself dancing on her Instagram page to celebrate another year of growth, happiness, and priceless memories.

She wrote: “Embracing another year of growth, laughter, and cherished moments. Here’s to celebrating life’s beautiful journey on my special day! 🎉🎂”

In another post, Faithia said she is the one person she can really trust because of her strength and included some gorgeous images.

She captioned, “I’m the only one person I can trust the most, because I know myself perfectly and even how strong I can be. Hope this year will be interesting and full of adventures🙏🏻 God, on this special day, I ask for Your blessings in abundance. Not just for me, but so I can be a blessing to others🙏🏻Help me to live generously and love deeply🙏🏻❤️ Happy Birthday To Me🎉🥂🍾”

SEE POST: