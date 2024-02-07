Fans Hail Omotola Jalade As She Marks 46th Birthday With Stunning Photo

Actress Omotola Ekeinde, is being honoured by Nollywood stars and admirers on her 46th birthday, today February 7.

The movie star posted pictures of herself along with some biblical quotes on her Instagram feed.

Omotola claimed that the race isn’t for the swift, nor the battle for the strong; nor is bread for the wife, nor wealth for men of intelligence, nor favour for men of talent; but time and chance come to everyone.

The wife of Mathew Ekeinde expressed gratitude to her Creator for adding a year to her age.

Sharing the picture she captioned,

“The race is not to the swift, Nor the battle to the strong, Nor bread to the wise, Nor riches to men of understanding, Nor favor to men of skill, But time and chance happen to them all.“

Thank you, Lord, for +1″.

Nollywood stars and admirers flooded her comment section with birthday wishes.

See some comments…

Susan Peters wrote, “Happy birthday sis

Muyiwa Ademola wrote, “Happy birthday Diva

Bolanle Ninalowo wrote, “Happy birthday sis

Tricia Eseigbe wrote, “Happiest Birthday sis. Wishing u more beautiful years ahead. Much

Shola Kosoko wrote, “Happy birthday sis”.

Chidi Mokeme wrote, “On my goodness!! Who let this goddess out of the fortress? O’Sexy! Happy birthday my love. Keep blazing the trails. Have fun and enjoy ur moments Queen

BBNaija Erica Nlewedim wrote, “Happy birthday to the queen

Chizzy Alichi wrote, “Happy birthday mama. Many more beautiful years to you

Kiekie wrote, “Happy birthday Queen

SEE POST: