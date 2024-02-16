Female Drug Kingpin, Others Arrested As NDLEA Raids Criminal Hideouts In Abia

The Office of Abia State Governor on Homeland Security in partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, carried out raid on notorious hard drug hideout in Umuahia, the state capital.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that a female narcotic distribution kingpin, who is also a lawyer, identified as Adaobi Nweke, was apprehended on Thursday.

Addressing newsmen after the raid, the Deputy Governor of the state, Ikechukwu Emetu, noted that the Abia government is determined to get rid of all forms of criminal activities.

According to him, the suspect who he alleged is a drug lord, has been into hard drug business for a few decades.

Emetu said: “Drugs happen to be the bedrock of all criminal activities that can be done by any group of people.

“Abia isn’t a safe haven for any criminal. The directive of the governor of Abia State is very clear: stay away from Abia State. We don’t need you. You are not part of Abia State.”

“On February 14, before midnight, the Office of the Homeland Security, in collaboration with NDLEA personnel, conducted a successful joint operation on the premises of Adaobi at Arochukwu Street Umuahia.”

“We have controlled kidnapping activities which were perpetrated around Lokpa area. “

“Those selling drugs in our local governments, time to leave Abia is now because if we come for you, nobody will be able to save you.”