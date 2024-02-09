Female ‘Kidnapper’ Married To Notorious Criminal Nabbed While Trying To Pick Ransom In Taraba

Troops of 93 Battalion under 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected female kidnapper while trying to pick ransom for an abducted victim in Taraba.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the female suspect, identified as Janet Igohia, was married to a notorious criminal who was a second-in-command to the late Gana Terwase, a one-time ring leader of a militia group, killed five years ago.

In a statement released by the acting Assistant Director of 6 Brigade Lieutenant Oni Olubodunde, disclosed that the 31-year-old Igohia was arrested after picking up the sum of N1.5 million, being ransom payment for an abducted victim at the Chanchangi area in Takum Local Government Area of the state.

The statement reads: “Based on this information, troops deployed at Chanchanji laid a siege at the suspected area, and at about 10:00 AM, Janet Igohia age 31 was arrested after picking up the sum of one million, five hundred thousand naira ransom, being payment for an abducted victim.

“Janet Igohia revealed that she is presently married to Voryor Gata a notorious criminal and former second in command to late Gana Terwase. She is currently married to the leader of a violent extremist group in southern Taraba.

“According to her, she was previously married to high profile criminals such as the late Terkibi Gemaga AKA Mopol a notorious kidnapper who was killed by troops 5 years ago.

“She revealed that she also got married to the late Gana Terwase another notorious criminal who was killed during Joint Special Force Operation 3 years ago.”