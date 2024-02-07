FG Hails Super Eagles Over Victory Against South Africa

The Federal Government has hailed the Super Eagles over their victory against South Africa at the African Cup of Nations semi-final, in Ivory Coast.

Recall that Kelechi Iheanacho scored to give Nigeria a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over the South Africans on Wednesday, after an AFCON semi-final thriller in Bouake.

Reacting to the development, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described the Super Eagles victory as resounding.

However, in a statement made available via the X handle of the presidency, by his media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim, said: “The entire nation rallies behind the Super Eagles as they prepare to make history and write their names in gold African and global football.”

“Idris said as the Super Eagles look forward to the final match, the nation, and the government stand firmly behind them while expressing confidence in their ability to emerge victorious and bring home the African Nations Cup trophy once again.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will face hosts Ivory Coast or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final on Sunday.