Filmmaker Faith Ojo Confirms Lizzy Anjorin’s Husband Snatched Her Land In Lagos

Faith Ojo, a Nigerian filmmaker and entrepreneur based in the United States, has addressed rumours that controversial actress Lizzy Anjorin’s husband, Alhaji Lateef Lawal, snatched one of her landed properties in Lagos.

The CEO of Fojo Media addressed the claims on her verified page on Instagram, revealing that the story about land grabbing involving Mr Lawal is genuine as the latter snatched her land in Lagos.

According to Faith Ojo, the stolen land was bought four years ago with the intention of constructing an orphanage where she would be able to house and feed the underprivileged.

She did, however, mention that the case is currently being heard in court, and she believes in Nigeria’s legal system.

She wrote,

“Good day everyone. My attention has been drawn to the circulating news about Liz Anjorin’s husband, Alhaji Lateef Lawal, who is accused alongside others for land grabbing in Lagos.

Yes I can confirm that the story is genuine and the land belongs to me. I purchased the said land four years ago and I planned to build an orphanage there to provide shelter and comfort to needy kinda under my foundation.

I won’t be able to say much for now as the matter is currently in court .I have strong belief in Nigeria’s judiciary and I am confident that the right thing will be done.

This case will serve as a deterrent index to all others who seek to reap where they did not sow. Land grabbing and all other associated shady dealings are evil. God bless you all.

Faith Ojo.”

