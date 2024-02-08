Five Nabbed As Baby Factory Busted In Anambra, Pregnant Girls Rescued

At least five pregnant girls have been rescued after a raid of a baby factory by security operatives at Umunya in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The development is coming, following a collaboration of the the State Ministry of Health and security agencies in the South-Eastern state.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike said that the baby factory was functioning as a hospital but it was a base for child trafficking.

He said: “Security operatives including OCHA-Brigade, civil defence corps and the police later assisted the monitoring team in gaining access into the facility.

“When we gained access to the facility, what we saw was shocking. We discovered six underage pregnant girls, between ages 14, 15, 16, 17 and 21 years, allegedly camped against their wishes.

“We interviewed these girls and they told us that they were being camped by one self-acclaimed doctor, who they identified as Mr Odili Ossai, from Delta State, now at large

“They said when they deliver the babies, the operator of the facility, would sell them.

“Five persons have been arrested in connection with the ‘factory’ and the police will carry out further investigation.”