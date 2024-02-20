Flavour Warns Against Fraudsters Imitating Him To Swindle Fans

Flavour, a popular artist, has cautioned the public about scammers who use his name and picture to defraud people.

The singer took to his X account on Monday to caution followers that he would never beg for money from them, revealing that scammers are now impersonating him online in order to get money from their victims.

Flavour pleaded with people to try reporting such fraudulent accounts to the police if they come across them.

He wrote:

“Scammers are still in the business of impersonating me online. Please be aware that I will NEVER ask fans for money or any personal information.

If you’re contacted by someone claiming to be me, DO NOT engage with them and please report the account to the appropriate authorities.”



