“Forget 2027 Presidency, Power Must Remain In South” – Bode George Tells Atiku

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bode George, has urged ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to forget his aspiration for the 2027 Presidential election.

Addressing journalists at his Lugard office in Lagos on Wednesday, the PDP chieftain suggested that Atiku, who would be 81 years old in 2027, is too advanced in age to effectively govern the country.

George opined that Atiku should instead assume a mentorship role for younger politicians, rather than eyeing the 2027 contest.

He said: “No other party is as entrenched and national in all concepts than the PDP. In 2027 I can’t tell anybody not to contest but our party must be definitive that the Presidency must remain in the South since the North has finished its eight years.”

“We are failing on security and I want to call on the President to invite all elders to come for a discussion. The issue of insecurity has become a national calamity.

“The President has to wake up. I pity him because he has this deluge of crises. Unfortunately he cannot complain because it is the same party that is in power.

“The whole nation is in a state of quagmire. This is not an issue of APC or PDP, everybody is affected.”