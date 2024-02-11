Four Dead In Ogun Auto Crash As Car Plunges Into River

Four people reportedly died on Friday, in a lone crash around the J3 end of the Ijebu-Ode-Benin Expressway.

It was gathered that the crash which occurred around 11:40 am, involved a Toyota Camry car with number plate BDG184FY.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the car with its four occupants was said to have somersaulted into the river, killing all the occupants.

The FRSC Public Education Officer in Ogun State, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

She said: “A fatal crash occurred at about 1140hrs on Friday 09/02/24 on the Ore- Ijebu-ode section of the expressway around J3.

“One vehicle, a Toyota Camry blue colour, with registration number BDG184FY was involved.

“A total of four persons were involved and they all died from the lone crash (three male adults and a female adult).

“The suspected cause of the lone crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control and the vehicle veered off the road and somersaulted into a swamp.”