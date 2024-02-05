Funke Akindele’s ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ Breaks UK Streaming Records

Funke Akindele, the trailblazing filmmaker, has received numerous congratulatory messages as her latest film, “A Tribe Called Judah,” gained unprecedented popularity in the United Kingdom.

Within just four weeks of its release, the film grossed an impressive £80,000, cementing Akindele’s status as the highest-grossing Nollywood filmmaker of all time.

The praise that “A Tribe Called Judah” received in the UK is similar to its previous success in Nigeria, where it crossed the one-billion-naira barrier in just four weeks after its premiere.

Funke Akindele is now considered a major player in the international film industry due to this outstanding achievement.

Expressing their congratulations, Film One, a prominent film distribution company, hailed Funke Akindele as the “one and only Big Baller.”

“One and only Big Baller @funkejenifaakindele.Congratulations on your UK Numbers. We love a focused Queen”.

